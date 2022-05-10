Protect your outdoor parties with Thermacell mosquito repellers from $17.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering discounts on Thermacell Mosquito Repellents from $17.50. While some devices here are just seeing new 2022 lows, a handful are seeing new all-time low prices. Such is the case for the Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller with a 20-foot zone for $37.49 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 25% discount, or $12.50 in savings, is a new all-time low we’ve seen for this device. This repeller has a rechargeable battery that can last between 5.5 and 9 hours on one charge with each refill lasting 12 hours. The device uses heat to activate the repellent within the refills and starts providing max protection within 15 minutes. With summer night parties beginning soon, don’t let mosquitos dictate when you go inside. Be sure to keep reading for more Thermacell mosquito repellers.

More Thermacell Mosquito Repellers:

After you finish checking out these deals on Thermacell Mosquito Repellers, be sure to stick around and take a look at these deals on OtterBox water bottles, tumblers, and travel mugs from $14. The standout deal here is the OtterBox Elevation Growler at $19. You can use these mosquito repellers while doing yard work with the WORX WG050 Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart Wheelbarrow for $151.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller features:

The E90 is our most advanced repellent system ever, reflecting the combined expertise of our world leading research team. For the backyard and beyond, Thermacell E90 is easy to use and provides hours of scent-free, mess-free, DEET-free mosquito defense. Our largest area repellent zone available, the E90 provides a 20-foot zone of advanced mosquito protection. Audio cues and LEDs let you know you’re protected and how much battery life remains. Keep mosquitoes away with the simple push of a button. Features a long-lasting 9-hour battery life.

