Anker RoboVacs up to $250 off for today only: X8 with mopping all-time low, more from $110

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering up to $250 off Anker robotic and handheld vacuums from $110. One particular standout here is on the brand’s latest RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is a massive $250 price drop, the same price you’ll pay for the discounted X8 model without the mopping features, and a new Amazon all-time low. Packed with high-tech and modern features, the 2,000Pa robotic vacuum launched last year as a CES 2021 winner with iPath laser navigation, LiDAR, and AI Map 2.0 to deliver an intelligent autonomous cleaning experience. It will avoid obstacles in real-time (even in low-light), is more than capable of handling pet hair “in every corner of your house,” and provides usual smartphone and voice control features that will vacuum your space before leaving the floors sparkling with the built-in mopping function. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more of today’s Gold Box Anker vacuum deals from $110.

More Anker vacuum deals:

Be sure to check out this ongoing $250 price drop live on Shark’s IQ Robot Vac with the 45-day XL Self-Empty Base at $350 shipped as well as Roborock’s S5 MAX model that can handle both vacuuming and mopping at $170 off right now. Get a closer look at the features and price breakdown in our previous deal coverage right here.

RoboVac X8 Hybrid features:

Well-Decorated: A CES 2021 winner,

Series is highly recommended by numerous media companies such as Wired, Digital Trends, TechRadar, connect, and Good Housekeeping.

Twin-Turbine Technology: With each turbine generating 2000 Pa of suction power, RoboVac X8 Hybrid creates up to 80% more airflow* to pick up more dust, debris, and pet hair from every corner of your house. *When compared to eufy´s single-turbine robotic vacuum.

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology, RoboVac X8 Hybrid scans your home to intelligently navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time for more efficient cleaning throughout your house, even in low-light.

