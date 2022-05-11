Anker’s filtered self-cleaning Pet Water Fountain now 50% off at $25 shipped (Amazon low)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy self-cleaning Pet Water Fountain for $24.99 shipped. This one spent all of last year and the beginning of 2022 carrying a regular $50 price tag and is now $5 under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside a built-in 5-tier filtration system, it also delivers a “near-silent” experience to keep the kitty’s drinking water clean without being annoying to its owners. The curved design is there to help prevent neck strain alongside accidental drop protection and a BPA-free construction as well as a braided cable that is chew, scratch, and tug-resistant. Additional details below.

If the more high-tech solution above is overkill for your needs, consider refreshing your furry friend’s food and water bowls with these popular Kitty City Raised Collection. Coming in at under $8 Prime shipped on Amazon, you’ll score a pair of dishwasher-safe vessels at a fraction of the price on the Anker fountain above.

If you’re in the market for a robotic vacuum to rid your space of pet hair and the like, today’s the day to strike. Amazon launched a notable Gold Box sale on Anker’s eufy RoboVac models with up to $250 in savings and some new all-time lows. This one-day sale will wrap up later today so be sure to browse through while you still can.

Anker eufy self-cleaning Pet Water Fountain features:

Filtration Protects Your Pet’s Health: A 5-tiered filtration system whisks away any impurities so you never have to worry about your pet getting sick while taking a sip of water.

Prevents Neck Strain: Watch your pet drink with ease with an ergonomically curved bowl angled at 20° that avoids discomfort.

Strong and Near-Silent Water Pump: Sleep peacefully while the long-lasting water pump runs at a gentle 30 dB.

Durable and Free of BPA: Accidental drops won’t damage the BPA-free material, ensuring your dog or cat stays healthy with every sip of water.

