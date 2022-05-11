Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus Amazon low, Bravely Default II $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch for $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the same deal you’ll find at Walmart right now on the rarely discounted pocket monster experience. As you might know from our hands-on review of the latest AAA Pokémon experience, Legends: Arceus delivers an open-world prequel of sorts and a bold step forward from the usual formula. Players travel to the Hisui region – “the Sinnoh of old” – to build out the region’s very first Pokédex and learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus. Head below for deals on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Bravely Default II, DEATHLOOP, Triangle Strategy, Hades, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Bravely Default II $45 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- Triangle Strategy $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hades PSN $19 (Reg. $25)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 PSN sale
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Xbox digital Mega Man sale from $6
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!