Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus Amazon low, Bravely Default II $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch for $49.94 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the same deal you’ll find at Walmart right now on the rarely discounted pocket monster experience. As you might know from our hands-on review of the latest AAA Pokémon experience, Legends: Arceus delivers an open-world prequel of sorts and a bold step forward from the usual formula. Players travel to the Hisui region – “the Sinnoh of old” – to build out the region’s very first Pokédex and learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus. Head below for deals on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Bravely Default II, DEATHLOOP, Triangle Strategy, Hades, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

