Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Terraforming Mars, Mobile Doc Scanner, more

Our Wednesday collection of this morning's best iOS app deals is now live. The discounted software collection is headlined by titles like Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan), Terraforming Mars, Incredibox, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and more.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: QB – a cube’s tale: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Real Weather App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agora 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golfshot Plus: $100 (Reg. $120)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dino Park – AR Dinosaurs World: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Invoice Maker App – On The Go: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on Terraforming Mars:

Terraforming Mars offers cross-platform multiplayer & solo play. Speed up your game with the Prelude DLC or explore new sides of Mars with the Hellas & Elysium maps DLC. Lead a corporation and launch ambitious Mars terraforming projects. Direct massive construction works, manage and use your resources, create cities, forests and oceans, and set rewards and objectives to win the game!

