Heads-up content creators, Elgato’s 32-key Stream Deck XL now $100 off for today only

Adorama is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is $100 off, $70 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Essentially a control surface for streamers, podcasters, and content creators of all sorts, it delivers 32 customizable keys that can be programmed to trigger a wide range of actions: change scenes, tweak lighting, launch audio and video clips, switch cameras, and even post a tweet. It also works nicely alongside popular platforms like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Whether you’re running a solo operation or looking to optimize your workspace, Elgato’s versatile stream decks are worth a look, especially when they are $100 off. More details below.

While not quite as expansive in terms of customizable controls, the newer Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 delivers a more compact work surface with similar functionality otherwise. While it is going for the same price as the XL model above right now, this one might better suit your needs and you can get a closer look at the user experience in our hands-on review. For something more affordable, you’ll want to check out the Elgato Stream Deck Mini that sells for $80 shipped with six LCD controls.

For battlestation-worthy upgrades, head over to our PC gaming deal hub. Alongside this price drop on HyperX’s ultra-lightweight Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the ASUS ROG Strix Flare mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches at 31% off the going rate. Get a closer look at this deal and more right here.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Advanced live production: Easily control your favorite tools and platforms

32 customizable keys: Instantly trigger unlimited actions with a tap

Powerful integrations: Elgato game capture, obs, stream labs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, mixer, Spotify, Philips HUE, vMix, voice mod, and more

One-touch operation: Change, scenes, launch media, switch cameras, Tweak lighting, adjust Audio, post tweets – anything

Visual feedback: Know that your command has been executed

