Gerber’s adventure-ready Cork multi-tool also neatly opens wine bottles at $27.50 (Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToolsGerber
New low $27.50

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Armbar Cork Pocket Knife Multi-Tool for $27.38 shipped. Regularly $41, this one has bounced around between $32 and $40 over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with up to 33% in savings. On top of the Gerber limited lifetime warranty and the anodized aluminum build, this one delivers a cork screw you don’t see on a ton of these multi-tool solutions so you can be popping bottles no matter where your adventures might take you. From there, its one-hand opening mechanism also houses a fine edge blade, foil cutter to neatly open said bottles, a lever arm, scissors, can/package opener, pry bar, hammer, and more. All tools are stainless steel and you can get even more details below. 

But if you’re just looking for a high-quality tool to open bottles with, the Hicoup Wine Opener is one of the most popular solutions on Amazon. Delivering a metal build with nice wood handle covers it starts at $15 Prime shipped and is available in a number of different colorways. 

Elsewhere in the world of discounted multi-tools, we are still tracking some notable price drops on the KeySmart gear from $7 and you’ll find more ongoing offers, including some pocket knives, on tap below:

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool features:

  • The Armbar Cork Multi-Tool can handle anything your pocket knife could with a one-hand opening fine edge blade, corkscrew bottle opener, and more
  • The Armbar Cork features 9 tools, to handle the tasks beyond a simple pocket knife: Cork Screw, Foil Cutter, Lever Arm, Scissors, Can/Package Opener, Fine Edge Blade, Bottle Opener, Pry Bar, and Hammer
  • The Armbar’s 2. 5″ Inch Fine Edge Blade is held securly with a frame lock
  • Tools are all stainless steel, and handle made of a textured anodized aluminum for a secure grip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Gerber

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rare discount on LEGO’s Ideas Home Alone set asse...
Grab a renewed NETGEAR cable modem router from $60
Heads-up content creators, Elgato’s 32-key Stream...
Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 now $200 off at an...
Klipsch’s originally $200 T5 II Wireless Earbuds ...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i5/8GB/512GB
Check out the new 8-bit Converse Chuck Taylor Pokémon ...
Popular OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker just dropped do...
Load more...
Show More Comments