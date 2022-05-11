Gerber’s adventure-ready Cork multi-tool also neatly opens wine bottles at $27.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Armbar Cork Pocket Knife Multi-Tool for $27.38 shipped. Regularly $41, this one has bounced around between $32 and $40 over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with up to 33% in savings. On top of the Gerber limited lifetime warranty and the anodized aluminum build, this one delivers a cork screw you don’t see on a ton of these multi-tool solutions so you can be popping bottles no matter where your adventures might take you. From there, its one-hand opening mechanism also houses a fine edge blade, foil cutter to neatly open said bottles, a lever arm, scissors, can/package opener, pry bar, hammer, and more. All tools are stainless steel and you can get even more details below.

But if you’re just looking for a high-quality tool to open bottles with, the Hicoup Wine Opener is one of the most popular solutions on Amazon. Delivering a metal build with nice wood handle covers it starts at $15 Prime shipped and is available in a number of different colorways.

Elsewhere in the world of discounted multi-tools, we are still tracking some notable price drops on the KeySmart gear from $7 and you’ll find more ongoing offers, including some pocket knives, on tap below:

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool features:

The Armbar Cork Multi-Tool can handle anything your pocket knife could with a one-hand opening fine edge blade, corkscrew bottle opener, and more

The Armbar Cork features 9 tools, to handle the tasks beyond a simple pocket knife: Cork Screw, Foil Cutter, Lever Arm, Scissors, Can/Package Opener, Fine Edge Blade, Bottle Opener, Pry Bar, and Hammer

The Armbar’s 2. 5″ Inch Fine Edge Blade is held securly with a frame lock

Tools are all stainless steel, and handle made of a textured anodized aluminum for a secure grip

