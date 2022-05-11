Klipsch’s originally $200 T5 II Wireless Earbuds with metal charging case now $65 for today only

For today only, Woot is offering the Klipsch T5 II Series True Wireless Earbuds for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, they more regularly sit in the $149 range at Amazon where they are currently $101 and have never dropped below $90. Today’s deal is over 55% off and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the lauded Klipsch audio fidelity, the T5 II Series headphones standout from the pack with the included pocket-friendly brushed metal battery case. It delivers up to 32 hours of wireless playback alongside a 15 minute quick charge that will add another hour of listening time. From there, you’ll find beamforming microphones for voice chat, six pairs of soft, oval, silicon contour ear tips, and transparency mode to let outside noise in when required. More details below.

As you might already know, we are big fans of the Anker wireless earbuds for the feature-rich designs at affordable price tags and the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are no exception. They deliver 28 hours of playback with a wireless charging case at $39 shipped. Plus, you’ll find even more Anker deals waiting from $11 in our latest roundup.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, this morning saw Apple’s Powerbeats Pro drop to $180 shipped. These workout-ready wireless earphones originally launched at $250 and are now at the second-best price we have tracked all year. The 24-hours of playback join Apple’s H1 chip for Hey Siri and quick pairing action. Hit up today’s coverage for a full price break down and everything else you need to know right here.

Klipsch T5 II Series True Wireless Earbuds features:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound. The earphones provide 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 additional hours with the charging case. The slim, pocket-friendly brushed metal battery case not only charges your earphones but protects them when not in use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!