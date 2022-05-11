KontrolFreek’s latest CQC PS4/PS5 thumbstick grips hit new Amazon low at $12.50

After relaunching its popular attachments back in February, Amazon is now offering the first notable price drop on the new PS4 and PS5 KontrolFreek CQC Edition Thumsticks at $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal, which means you only have another 10 hours or until it sells out to score it at this price. Regularly $15, this is 15% off and the first notable price drop we have tracked. Delivering a pair of mid-rise concave thumbstick attachments, this is an enhanced re-release of some of KontrolFreek’s most popular models. They are designed to offer increased comfort and precision control with a laser-etched design enhanced grip and a new 4-prong system for added stability. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The KontrolFreek options are easily some of the best options out there. But if you don’t need its latest and greatest models you’ll find some options for both PlayStation and Xbox controllers starting from $11 Prime shipped on Amazon right here.

Check out the May PlayStation Plus FREE games and then dive into our coverage of the new PlayStation Plus program ahead of its launch this summer. We just got a long 13-minute look at Gotham Knights gameplay and you’ll find all of today’s best console game deals waiting in your roundup from this morning.

And just in case you’re looking for one, Nintendo Switch consoles are seeing rare Amazon price drops to $260 shipped today.

KontrolFreek CQC Edition Thumsticks feature:

INCREASED COMFORT – Requires less force which reduces wrist, hand, and thumb fatigue

INCREASED STABILITY – added 4th prong design for extra stability.

VERSATILE – Great for Action/Adventure, Sports and a variety of games

PROPRIETARY MATERIALS – and laser-etched design enhance grip and comfort while gaming

