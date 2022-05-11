Monitor radon levels in your home with smart and portable Airthings detectors at up to $80 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector Portable for $99 shipped. Originally over $250, lately it more typically carries a regular price of $179 and is now about 45% off the going rate. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is a battery-operated digital radon detector designed to monitor your home or office without the need for an outlet. It might not be the latest model in the lineup, but it is truly portable and will ensure your family isn’t being exposed to dangerous radon levels whether the power is on or not. Head below for more Airthings deals and details.

Amazon is also offering the more modern Airthings 2950 Wave Radon detector for $141 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 29% off the going rate and a new 2022 Amazon low. This is a more pricey solution that delivers a similar monitoring system as the deal above with some modern smartphone-connected amenities and a color-coded visual indicator. “Long-term monitoring is crucial to take control, understand long-term exposure and minimize potential health effects.”

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the latest model Airthings gear as part of our CES 2022 coverage. The new model from the brand are described as the “most advanced radon monitor on the market” alongside the new AirthingsView Pollution variant. They start at $199 and you can get a full breakdown fo the feature set right here.

Airthings Corentium features:

FIRST OF ITS KIND: The first battery-operated, digital radon detector. Monitor your home without the need for an outlet.

LONG TERM MONITORING: Monitor for cancer-causing radon gas. Long term monitoring is necessary as radon levels fluctuate daily.

BE IN CONTROL: Take action if your radon levels are high. Know if your improvements have worked by checking the short term, on-screen readings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!