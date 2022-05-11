NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender returns to Amazon 2022 low at $100 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Blender Combo for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and currently going for $120 at Target, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2022 at up to 33% off and the best price we have seen there all-time outside of a limited one-day offer back in December. This is a notable option for everything from meal prep and whipping up some iced cocktails this summer to your daily protein shake. It features three speed options alongside manual pulsing and a dedicated smoothie-ready nutrient extraction program as well as a serving blender pitcher, 32 and 24 ounce on-the-go cups with lids, a tamper, and a recipe book. The dishwasher-safe design on all of it is a convenient touch as well. Head below for more.

If you would prefer to go for something more in the personal-sized category, something like NutriBullet’s GO Portable Blender might be a better buy. This one sells at under $28 shipped on Amazon, saving you over $80 by comparison to today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect it to handle all of those robust ingredients as easily as the 1200W model above.

But if it’s something more professional-grade you’re after, we are still tracking some hangover Mother’s Day price drops on the Vitamix models. Alongside lengthy warranties and the ability to crush just about anything you throw at them, these investments might last you 10 or more years. Dive in right here to take a closer look at the price drops starting from $290 shipped or less.

NutriBullet Blender Combo features:

NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book

