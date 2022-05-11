Razer’s low-latency Bluetooth Opus X headset with active noise cancellation reaches $80 (2022 Low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Opus X Wireless Headset in all colorways for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount is a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The custom-tuned 40mm drivers are designed to provide a “rich audio experience that elevates your enjoyment, delivering clear highs and mids, as well as deep, punchy bass.” The built-in microphones allow you to talk with friends on calls while other microphones are used to power the active noise cancellation. There is a Quick Attention Mode for allowing outside noise in to be aware of your surroundings. The 60 milliseconds of latency allow for a more pleasurable content consumption experience. If you want to learn more about this wireless headset, check out our launch coverage and hands-on review of the Opus X.

If you want to save some cash, check out the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid ANC Headphones for $52 with the on-page coupon clipped. The built-in Active Noise Cancellation can reduce outside noise by up to “90%” and the hybrid nature is designed to “detect and cancel out a wider range of low and mid-frequency noises such as cars and airplane engines.” Anker states that the battery life of these headphones is up to 40 hours at 60% volume with noise cancellation turned on as well. Bluetooth 5 is used for its better power efficiency and lower latency. Using a device without Bluetooth? Use the included 3.5mm audio cable instead.

Be sure to check out the Klipsch T5 II Series True Wireless Earbuds at $65. This is a limited-time sale that will end tonight at midnight pacific. This is 55% off the normal price and is the lowest we can find. There is no ANC built into these earbuds but you can expect up to 32 hours of playback.

Razer Opus X Wireless Headset features:

Elevate your immersion with the Razer Opus X — a sleek wireless Bluetooth headset that’s engineered to cancel out the competition. Whether you’re all about amping it up with ANC or crushing it on low-latency Gaming Mode, prepare to be plunged into a world of immersive sound with zero distractions.

