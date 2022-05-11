Save up to 50% on Rocketbook’s Smart Reusable Notebooks at $17, more from $13

For today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off a range of the popular Rocketbook smart notebooks and accessories starting from $13. You can land the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook (lined or dot-grid pages) for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $34, this is 50% off the MSRP, well under the current $27 price tag on Amazon, and the best we can find. For those unfamiliar, Rocketbooks deliver a traditional notebook experience with the ability to wipe the pages clean after you have beamed your notes to your favorite cloud service using the iOS or Android app. Yielding a notable investment that could last a lifetime, they also ship with a Pilot Frixion Pen and a microfiber cloth. Head below for more Rocketbook deals.

Today’s Woot sale not only includes the actual Rocketbook notebooks, but you’ll also find accessories and the similar-in-function index cards. The Rocketbook Cloud Cards are great for taking notes, tabletop games, and much more with the ability to just wipe them clean and digitize your hand-written notes much the same as the notebooks. Browse through all of the deals right here starting from $13 Prime shipped.

If the cloud tech isn’t of interest here, scoop up a 240-page Amazon Basics Classic Notebook with a hardcover, elastic closure, expandable inner pocket, and integrated bookmark for just over $9 Prime shipped instead.

Or forget all of that and go big-time with Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 at $30 off the going rate.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook features:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 32 page lined notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android. Easy sharing when working remotely from home, distance learning, home school and a home office

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

