Microsoft’s i5 Surface Laptop 4 512GB falls to new all-time low at $450 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i5/8GB/512GB for $849.99 shipped. Typically offered around $1,400, this 39% discount, or $450 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $100. Running an 11th Gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop is perfect for on-the-go work. The integrated graphics on the CPU are power efficient for long battery life as well. A USB Type-C and Type-A port allow you to connect various accessories while the Surface Connect port is for charging. A headphone jack is also included for listening in on meetings while out and about. Check out our launch coverage for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB for $530. This laptop by Lenovo runs the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor with integrated graphics, similar to the Surface laptop above. Wi-Fi 6 support is built into this device alongside an HDMI output and SD card reader. Both of these laptops support Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system, Windows 11, but may come running Windows 10. A free upgrade will get you on the latest OS.

Looking to make the jump to Apple desktop silicone instead? Right now you can grab the latest M1 Mac mini at its all-time low of $570. This model comes with 256GB of internal storage with 8GB of system memory. The Mac mini is the perfect all-around desktop computer for families and for those who work from home.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i5/8GB/512GB features:

Open effortlessly with one finger and do your best work on the brilliant PixelSense touchscreen. Personalize you’re your choice of two sizes: the light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for multitasking.

Featuring 11th Gen Intel Core processors for a smoother flow across browser tabs, and faster performance across programs and tasks.

Power your creativity anywhere thanks to all-day battery life, Fast Charging, and industry-leading typing comfort.

Plug in the accessories you use today with built-in USB-C and USB-A, Surface Connect for charging, and headphone jack.

