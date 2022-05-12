Delicious waffle bowl treats await with this Dash mini maker at just $15 (New low, 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For something a little bit different here, this handy machine will turn your waffle batter (or anything similar) in to a bowl of sorts you can stuff with any of your favorite ingredients. Whether it’s breakfast and burrito bowls or something filled with ice cream and fresh fruit to go along with your summer cookouts, this is a quick and easy way to make delicious edible vessels for any number of culinary surprises. Features include a lightweight design (about 1 pound) as well as dual non-stick surfaces measuring in at 4 inches in diameter. More details below.

If the bowl design isn’t getting your culinary imagination going, the Dash Mini Makers are a notable alternative that start at around $12 Prime shipped. More of a traditional waffle making form-factor, the mini model is also good for plethora of other meals from hash brows and sandwiches to brownies and biscuit pizzas.

Some of today’s other notable cooking and kitchen deals include Ninja’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop Blender as well as the brand’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Countertop Oven. Just be sure to dive into our deal coverage of Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven at 37% off. This one doesn’t go on sale all that often and has now dropped to $176 just in-time for outdoor cooking season. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker features:

MORE THAN WAFFLE BOWLS: The Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker will craft a homemade waffle bowl, while also turning your tortilla into a crisp for a tasty twist on your traditional taco, while keeping breakfast exciting and dessert extraordinary.

VERSATILITY: No special batter needed; use store-bought waffle mixes or homemade, and fill with your favorite toppers such as butter, syrup, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, hash browns, chicken and more.

QUICK plus EASY: Simply plug it in and go; It heats up in minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cooking temperature for consistent results, each and every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!