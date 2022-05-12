Eveready’s 4-pack of LED Magnetic Rechargeable Lanterns now $21 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Eveready LED Rechargeable Camping Lanterns for $21.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 50% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $42 and sometimes even more, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find, yielding an individual price of less than $5.50 per lantern. Considering the USB rechargeable design here that doesn’t require you to purchase, maintain, or switch batteries out, this is easily one of the better price drops you’ll find on camping-ready lanterns. The collapsible mechanism makes them easy to store or stuff in the car and the magnetic base is nice touch you don’t see on many of the competitors. A hanging handle is convenient around the camp site or in the tent and there are four modes of operation here: directional, night vision, red light, and emergency signaling. More details below.

At about $5.50 a pop, there really aren’t very many comparable options for less out there. But if you can make a battery flashlight work for you, something like this Eveready LED Floating Lantern Flashlight might do the trick. It currently sells for under $5 Prime shipped and will certainly come in handy around the campsite or in a pinch.

Prefer to stick with some battery-operated solutions for emergency situations and the like where a power outlet might not be accessible or functioning? The 60% price drop we are tracking on these Energizer lanterns is a great option.

If you’re more focused on upgrading or expensing your smart home lighting you’ll want to head right over to today’s Philips Hue sale. Serving up some of the best prices we have tracked, there are rare 15% price drops available across a wide variety of its popular ecosystem of smart gear today.

Eveready LED Rechargeable Camping Lanterns features:

[Powerful LED Lantern]: Brighten your campsite or outdoor work area with four Eveready Collapsible Rechargeable Lanterns

[Rechargeable Camp Lantern]: Collapsible lantern flashlight with directional, night vision red light and emergency signaling flashing red light modes

[Outdoor Camp Light]: Magnetic LED light is ideal for area and directional lighting while camping or working outdoors

[Super Bright LED]: 300 lumen camp LED lantern is up to 4x brighter than standard LED technology with up to an 85 meter beam distance

