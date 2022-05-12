Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees spring discount at $100 off, more

The official Gotrax Amazon store is now offering its new G MAX Electric Scooter for $699.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching back in March as well as a match of the all-time low at $100 off. Gotrax’s latest electric scooter launched to usher in spring joy rides down the block or more environmentally-friendly trips to work and the store. It features a pair of 10-inch pneumatic wheels which are powered by a 350W motor to achieve 20 MPH top speeds. Its 42-mile range is also a nice touch, ensuring it can handle everything from casual riding to commuting and more. Head below for more.

Those who aren’t planning on taking spring as an opportunity to scooter to the office will want to check out the Gotrax XR Elite instead for something more affordable. While not quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, Gotrax XR Elite sports a 300W motor that can pull off top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel with an over 18-mile range. You’re also looking at dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires to help achieve a smooth ride alongside a dual breaking system, not to mention a folding design for convenient storage in-between hitting the streets. All that for $450, or $250 under the featured discount.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide this week, you’ll find a collection of other environmentally-friendly discounts. Ranging from some other EVs for finally getting in on the electric joyriding to gas- and oil-free tools for keeping your lawn in shape this spring and much more all detailed right here.

Gotrax G MAX Electric Scooter features:

The Gotrax G MAX commuting electric scooter has a large, bright display, a built-in horn. It also has both head and taillights, the latter of which blinks rapidly when you hit the brakes.Riding safely at night with the front LED light and red tail light. The G MAX electric scooter has Cruise Mode and 2 Level Speed Controls.

