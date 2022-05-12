Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Jumanji, RGB Keyboard, Book of Demons, much more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Thursday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. Our software collection is joined by a $199 price drop on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt as well as Philips HomeKit smart home gear offers, and everything in our Apple deal hub. As for the headliner app discounts, we are tracking notable prices on Jumanji: The Curse Returns, RGB Keyboard, Dungeon and Puzzles, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac ad iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jumanji: The Curse Returns: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scary Security Breach Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Super PhotoCut: FREE (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: QB – a cube’s tale: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Real Weather App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agora 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golfshot Plus: $100 (Reg. $120)

More on Jumanji:

The Jumanji board game contains a mysterious jungle. With every roll of the dice, dangers escape into town that can only be stopped by reaching the center of the board. Be careful, if the jungle overpowers you and your team – everyone loses!

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

