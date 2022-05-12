Wear OS 3-ready TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch now $255 for limited time ($45 off)

Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch for $254.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal so jump on it now before it ends in 8 hours or sells out on you. Regularly $300, this is $45 off the going rate as well as matching both our previous mention and the Amazon low. Not only will this one be receiving Wear OS 3 support, but its Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor also tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, sleeping patterns, and stress, as well as IHB/AFiB and fatigue analytics. Alongside the knurled stainless-steel bezel, everything is centered around the 1.4-inch AMOLED display with auto-adjustable brightness and a Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint glass cover. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and head below for more details.

While not quite as new an option, the now $225 TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch is a notable alternative. An IP68 waterproof rating joins up to 45 days of battery life as well as its own set of health and fitness tracking metrics (built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, noise detection, and more). You can also get a closer look at this one in our hands-on review right here.

Just be sure to head over to our latest Anker charging and audio gear sale starting from $11. Whether you’re an Apple Watch user or otherwise, there’s some great offers now live on its Nano-series chargers, MagSafe gear, Bluetooth speakers, power strips, and much more. Dive into this week’s best Anker Amazon deals in our previous coverage.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch features:

Dual layers display 2.0 technology keeps Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch going up to 72 hours in Smart Mode and 45 days in Essential mode. The new customizable backlight offers you better visual enjoyment, makes the screen comfortable to read under any conditions, especially in the dark. Wear OS by Google Ticwatch Pro 3 ultra GPS smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi Dual Processor System. Deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. 1G RAM and 8G ROM Memory. NFC payment supports Google Pay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!