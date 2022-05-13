Casper’s popular Original Foam Mattresses see 23% off Gold Box discounts from $668

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 23% off Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattresses with free shipping across the board. Spanning everything from twin to California King sizes, all of today’s discounts are marking the first price cuts of the year and lowest since back in December. The Queen model is a particular highlight at $995, which is down from the usual $1,295 price tag to mark a new 2022 low. Regardless of which model you bring home, Casper’s 12-inch mattress is comprised of four layers of premium foam that is said to offer support, breathability, and bounce. It is designed for all body types thanks to a zoned support system that helps with “optimal spinal alignment.” And as someone who’s been sleeping on one for years now, I can easily back most of those claims. Head below for more.

Other Casper mattress deals include:

You can shop the entire sale right here for a condensed view of everything, but then go dive into our home goods guide for all of the other best discounts as we head into the weekend.

Casper Original Foam Mattress features:

Casper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research & development team. Casper was named one of fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world and the Casper mattress was crowned one of time Magazine’s best inventions.

