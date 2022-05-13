IK’s iOS, Android, and camera iRig Pre 2 Mic preamp hits one of its best prices ever at $34

Amazon is now offering the IK Multimedia iRig Pre 2 microphone preamp interface for $33.99 shipped. Note: Prime members only for the first 30 minutes. Regularly $50 and sometimes as much as $60, this is 32% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked since launch, and the best we can find. It is also one the best prices you’ll find from a trustworthy brand in the product category. Today’s offer is a Lightning deal that will only stick around for another 11 hours or until stock sells out. Compatible with iPhone (requires Apple’s Lighting to 3.55mm headphone hack adapter), iPad, Android, and digital cameras, this is a lightweight and affordable way to add a solid mic preamp to your setup without spending a fortune. A built-in XLR connection for your standard microphones is onboard alongside gain input control, the 48-volts of phantom power for condenser models, and a headphone output with zero latency direct monitoring. Get a closer look at what it has to offer in our launch coverage from last year and head below for more details.

There are certainly more feature-rich solutions out there, but the iRig Pre 2 at this price is about as affordable as it gets from a trustworthy brand when it comes to a basic mic preamp. You will find some other options on Amazon from lesser known brands in and around the same price, but it’s hard to recommend those over the iRig Pre 2 when it’s just $34.

While we are on the subject of audio interfaces and the like, be sure to check out the brand new and more substantial IK iOS and Mac iRig Pro Quattro I/O field recorder interface if you’re looking for a more versatile and professional setup when it comes to content creation. And our recent hands-on reviews of the PreSonus AudioBox GO along with Positive Grid’s deeply creative connected RIFF guitar audio interface system are certainly worth a look while you’re at it.

IK iRig Pre 2 Mic Preamp Audio interface features:

For iPhone, iPad, Android and digital cameras

Built-in XLR connector for microphones

Adjustable gain control and +48v phantom power

Headphone output with direct monitoring

Works great with Clubhouse, Instagram, Zoom and many more top apps

