Have a MacBook without an SD card slot? Satechi’s aluminum USB-C reader now $13

The official Satechi Amazon storefront is now offering its Aluminum USB-C micro/SD Card Reader hub for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. This one was listed between $17 and as much as $25 over the last year on Amazon and has spent most of 2022 over $20. Today’s deal is up to 45% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and an affordable way to add a quick and easy card reader slot to USB-C MacBooks that don’t have one. The brushed aluminum adapter hub connects to your machine via USB-C and provides slots for both microSD and standard sized cards without having to purchase a larger USB hub. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the sleek aluminum Satetchi design, this popular uni model on Amazon sells for $11 Prime shipped with similar functionality. Alongside the USB-C connection, it also provides a USB-A option for connecting with legacy devices and includes a handy lanyard-style strap for your keychain and the like.

For the rest of this week’s best MacBook and smartphone accessories, a great place to start is in the latest Amazon Anker sale. With deals starting from $11 Prime shipped, you’ll find notable prices live on everything from MagSafe charging stations to the brand’s Nano-series wall adapters, power banks, surge protector strips, and even some Bluetooth speakers. Everything is neatly organized in this week’s roundup right here and hit up our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Satechi Aluminum micro/SD card reader features:

MICRO/SD CARD READER – features dual storage card slots to access both micro and SD cards simultaneously

USB-C CONNECTION – connect to your USB-C laptops and computers to quickly transfer pictures, files and data from your memory cards

SLIM, COMPACT SIZE – its portable size makes it easy to take the card reader with you, for simple, on-the-go data transfer

MODERN, SLEEK DESIGN – brushed aluminum design perfectly complements your Mac devices and accessories for a sleek, seamless desk set up

