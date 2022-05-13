Maud’s 81-count Variety Pack K-Cup Pods drops to $24 in today’s Gold Box, more from $15.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering an 81-count of Maud’s 9 Flavor Original Coffee Variety Pack K-Cup Pods from $23.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Redeem the lowest possible price by opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $30 and as much as $36, this is about 22% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked. A notable option for giving several different flavors a try, it includes some of Maud’s most “popular blends, specialty roasts, organic blends, and [its] most popular flavored coffee, salted caramel.” This is 100% Arabica coffee made from organic and fair trade beans that were all roasted out in California. More details and deals below from $15.50.

While you won’t get quite as many pods in the package, the 42-count Victor Allen Variety Pack is currently selling for $15.52 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This option comes with four different blends (Colombian, Donut Shop, French Roast, and Morning Blend) from a brand that is just as or more popular than today’s Gold Box offering above. Regularly closer to $20, this is also the best price we can find and a great time to stock up if you’re a fan of the Victor Allen roast.

Then go dive into our home goods deal hub for all of this week’s best offers on household essentials, kitchen gadgets, outdoor smokers, grills, and more. This morning saw an originally $240 Ninja Foodi air fryer oven drop down to $90 Prime shipped alongside the brand’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop Blender back down to the 2022 low.

Maud’s 9 Flavor K-Cup Variety Pack features:

Pack Profile – Enjoy a coffee assortment of 9 blends from our Original Classic Gourmet Coffee Collection. This special coffee variety pack contains a delicious mix of our most popular blends, specialty roasts, organic blends, and our most popular flavored coffee Salted Caramel. Enjoy one great cup at a time!

100% Arabica Original Variety Pack Coffee – We use only high quality 100% Arabica coffee including organic and fair trade beans from premier growing regions around the world.

California Roasted & 100% Solar Energy Produced – On their way to your cup, our flavorful beans also get a California tan, roasted to perfection in our own Solar Energy Powered San Diego facility, where we can monitor the quality and character of each batch. Our goal is to be carbon neutral by 2024.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!