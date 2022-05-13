Nomad’s new Base One 15W MagSafe charger sees limited-time sale to low of $70 (Save $30)

For a limited time, Nomad is now offering the very first discount on the all-new Base One 15W MagSafe Charger for $69.97 shipped when code FLASH30 at checkout. Down from $100, this is the marking not only the first chance to save period, but a new all-time low at 30% off. Delivering Nomad’s latest charger, the new Base One packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at 15W speeds. Pairing solid metic with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you already have an official MagSafe charger and are looking to bring some of the Base One vibes above into the mix, Nomad’s desktop MagSafe charger is a great alternative. It enters at $60 and packs a stainless steel build to get you in the game for less. I was personally a big fan of the accessory in my hands-on review last year.

For other accessories to expand your MagSafe setup, today saw Amazon close out the work week by launching a series of discounts on Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases. Most notably delivering the very first price cuts yet, these four new colors are down to $40 from the usual $49 to mark that all-time low.

Nomad Base One MagSafe Charger features:

Base One delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. With 15W of power, Base One offers iPhone charging speeds 3 times faster than a standard USB-A cable. That means less time charging and more time doing what you love.

