Store your movies and music on a QNAP 4-Bay NAS powered by an Intel CPU at $444.50

Amazon is offering the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $444.60 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $549, this 20% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve tracked for this NAS and comes within $5 of our previous mention. This unit comes with four bays for hard drives or SSDs and is powered by an Intel Celeron 2.0GHz quad-core processor. This CPU alongside 4GB of memory is capable of playing back 4K video with hardware transcoding with Plex. The dual 2.5GB Ethernet ports enable speeds upwards of 590MB/s for file transfers. There are also five USB 3.0 ports with an HDMI output on this NAS. It comes with 4GB of memory but can be expanded to 8GB at a later date. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and not have to worry about getting separate drives, check out the WD 4TB My Cloud at $180. This unit comes with a single hard drive and the hardware to host the storage as a cloud. Using the My Cloud Home app, you will be able to access your files from your mobile device or any desktop. It can be used for general file storage or you can set up your computer to back up to the cloud device automatically. You do lack the flexibility and upgradability the QNAP NAS gives you, however. If you wanted to increase the capacity of this one, you’d just have to get a new device.

PNY, a well-known manufacturer in the SSD space, has launched its all-new Pro Elite V2 USB-C Portable SSDs in 500GB and 1TB capacities. You can expect read speeds upwards of 1,100MB/s over the USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 connection these drives use. They come with both Type-C to -C and Type-C to -A cables for use across pretty much any device.

QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS features:

Ideal for SOHO users and enthusiasts, this NAS offers a powerful yet easy-to-use solution for backing up, syncing and sharing files, streaming videos, and more. It’s powered by an Intel quad-core processor, features dual 2.5GbE connectivity that has much higher throughput than 1GbE, and supports PCIe expansion for add-on cards (sold separately) of 10GbE, M.2 SSD for cache acceleration, or Wi-Fi 6. A built-in HDMI 2.0 connects to your 4K TV and directly plays media files stored on the NAS. Scalable storage lets you start small, and expand storage capacity with RAID or expansion enclosures (sold separately) as your data grows.

