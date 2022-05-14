Let Yeedi’s robotic vacuums handle the sweeping with Gold Box deals from $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a pair of its robotic vacuums starting at $100 shipped. Our top pick amongst the discounts is the higher-end yeedi vac Robot Vacuum at $237.99. Down from $300, this model is now sitting at the lowest price of the year and best since back in November on Black Friday. Helping check sweeping off the chore list indefinitely, this model most notably comes equipped with a 3000Pa suction system to tackle everything from hardwood floors to carpets and more. Alongside its mapping features with virtual boundary support, there’s also integration with the companion app for starting a cleaning session with just the tap of your smartphone. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Yeedi robotic vacuum sale at Amazon before all of the price cuts expire at the end of the day. You’ll be able to lock-in up to 37% in savings on some more affordable offerings than the lead deal, but options that’ll still take care of the cleaning automatically throughout 2022.

If neither of the discounted options in today’s sale really catch your interest, we’re also tracking quite the notable offer on one of Anker eufy’s popular offerings. Right now, you can score the brand’s hybrid vacuum and mopping RoboVac G10 at a new all-time low. Following a 60% price cut, this model is now down to $120.

yeedi vac Robot Vacuum features:

3000Pa suction plus a side brush and a floating rolling brush loosen, sweep and suck up dirt from all surfaces and corners. Perfect for carpet and hard floor vacuuming. With an advanced sonic carpet sensor, yeedi will automatically increase its suction power to the max when on a carpet to grab dirt you didn’t notice before. Advanced visual mapping and floor tracking sensor empower yeedi to map your floor faster and clean in neat rows. No more random bumping or missing spots.

