Add a new Kindle eBook to your library from $5 and below, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on select Kindle eBooks from $4.99 and below. With genres ranging from mystery and thrillers to science fiction and fantasy, there is sure to be an eBook here to pique your interest. Whenever you purchase a Kindle eBook, you can begin reading it on pretty much any platform, and when you take a break Kindle will remember where you left off. That way you can get right back into the action. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s sale.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal by going to this landing page. After you finish checking out these eBook deals, be sure to also look at this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies. Every month, Amazon allows Prime members to check out brand new eBooks before they are released. This is a great way to expand your eBook collection without spending any cash. While you can read these eBooks on practically any platform, a Kindle reader is the ultimate experience. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 device here.

