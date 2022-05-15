Add new tools to your workshop with today’s Gold Box sale from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, UE Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on a selection of its tools and equipment. There are also other third-party seller tools included in this Gold Box deal. With Spring nearing an end and Summer approaching, you can pick up a WORKPRO Garden Tool Bag for $15.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $20, this 20% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. Made from “high-quality” 600D Oxford Cloth, your garden tools will have a safe location to be stored and transported in. With six front pockets and two side pockets, you’ll have quick and easy access to your tools. The bottom of this bag is reinforced with a PE board to make the bag stand up on its own. Keep reading for other tools that are part of this deal.

More tool deals:

After you finish checking out the tools and equipment part of this Gold Box Deal, be sure to stick around and take a look at the other Gold Box deals we’ve rounded up today. You can save on SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattresses from $86. These mattresses have built-in pumps and are seeing new low prices. Looking for some new reads? Check out the collection of Kindle eBooks on sale today from $5 and below.

WORKPRO Garden Tool Bag features:

DURABLE MATERIAL- Made of high quality 600D Oxford cloth lining with soft materials, which is soft and durable.

REINFORCED BOTTOM- The bottom of this bag is reinforced with PE board, making it easy for the bag to stand up by itself, with or without tools.

POCKETS- Designed with 6 front pockets and 2 side pockets outside for handy tools and spray bottles, providing easy access as well as convenient storage. Pockets are deep enough (8-inch or so) to prevent items from accidental falling or losing.

LARGE CAPACITY- Interior size of 12”x 12” x 6” provides enough space for storage. External pockets and the elastic cord well expand the capacity for more tools.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!