CORSAIR’s latest 1TB PS5/PC-ready MP600 PRO 7,100MB/s SSD hits new low at $145

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $144.99 shipped. This one launched in the $185 range before quickly jumping up to $190 and now down to a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and the best we can find. After launching back in February and quickly there after landing at the 9to5Toys’ offices for a hands-on review, we can certainly say the latest SSDs from the brand are worth a look for PS5 and upgrades to your PC battlestation. Delivering up to 7,100MB/s transfers rates and with built-in heatsink tech, they are some of the fastest in the price range and you can get a better look right here. Head below for additional details. 

If the 1TB capacity isn’t ideal for your needs we are also still tracking solid prices on the 2TB and 4TB models:

Elsewhere in storage deals, SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD just hit its lowest price of the year on Amazon at $84 shipped, down from the up to $140 price tag. But for something even more portable, Samsung’s latest speed-focused microSD cards are seeing notable deals today as well. The 512GB model, with or without the USB card reader, is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Dig in to the details in this morning’s coverage right here

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

  • Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.
  • High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.
  • Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

