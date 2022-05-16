CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset sees new low at $140, more from $72

Amazon is offering deals on two CORSAIR Wireless Gaming Headsets, with both seeing new low prices. The standout with this sale is the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset in white at $139.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The price for this headset is matched at CORSAIR directly and at Best Buy. This gaming headset comes with support for virtual 7.1 surround sound so you can hear exactly where your enemies are coming from in games. The memory foam earcups and construction of the headset are aimed at providing “long-lasting comfort.” CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS can provide “high-fidelity, ultra-low latency” audio at a range up to 60-feet. If you would prefer, you can connect to the headset over the included 3.5mm audio cable or USB cable. That USB connection can get you 24bit/96KHz audio as well. The microphone is described as being “broadcast quality” and can be detached when you’re not using it. Keep reading for the other wireless headset that is part of today’s deal.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the CORSAIR HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $71.99. You will retain support for virtual 7.1 channel surround sound to get that competitive advantage but will lose the support for the SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. The included 2.4GHz dongle will allow you to have a wireless connection with your PC or PlayStation. There is also a detachable microphone with the HS70 Pro that “reduces ambient noise.” Both headsets feature audio controls on one of the earcups for volume and microphone muting. The HS70 Pro gets around 16 hours of battery life and the Virtuoso RGB can get upwards of 20 hours.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and releases of PC hardware and peripherals. Right now you can pick up some new Razer Keyboards and Mice from $18. You can also save on the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD for $145. This is a new Amazon low price and is among the best prices we can find for this drive.

CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless delivers a high-fidelity audio experience for the most discerning players, combining uncompromising sound quality with all-day, all-night comfort from its premium memory foam earpads and headband. Connect to virtually any device with ultra-low latency SLIPSTREAM CORSAIR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY, 3.5mm wired, or 24bit/96KHz USB wired. Make yourself heard with a broadcast-grade, omni-directional detachable microphone with exceptional dynamic range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!