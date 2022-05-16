TikTok-famous TeeTurtle reversible plushies hit some of the best prices yet at under $9 (40% off)

Amazon has now launched a new sale on those TikTok-famous TeeTurtle reversible plushies. The original TeeTurtle Octopus Plushies are now starting from $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is up to 40% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and the best listings we have seen on some of the colorways. Essentially a 2-in-1 reversible plushie, most of the models here have a pleasant happy face on one side, but can be flipped inside out to display a mean face to show your followers and friends you’re in a bad mood. They are about as adorable as they are collectible and you’ll find loads more on sale today as well. Head below for additional details.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Tee Turtle plushie sale at Amazon right here. Starting from just under $9 Prime shipped, you’ll find a host of colorways marked down on the original octopus design as well as the turtles, charm keychains, corgi pups, unicorns, and much more. Everything on sale can be found on this landing page.

TeeTurtle Octopus Plushies features:

This award-winning, #1 best-selling plushie has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too!

“The reversible mood octopus is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby” – The Today Show

Show your mood without saying a word! Whether you’re having a great day or everything is terrible, the Octopus Plushie can show your friends and family how you’re feeling. Simply flip the plushie to its happy face or its angry face.

Over 24,000 5 star reviews! Kids and adults alike will love the supersoft fabric and portable size of the plushies. Not to mention, they flip INSIDE OUT, thanks to TeeTurtle’s patented Reversible Plushie design.

