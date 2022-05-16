VIZIO 2.1 Soundbar System with 5-inch Wireless Subwoofer: $100 renewed Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar System with 5-inch Wireless Subwoofer (renewed) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the already reduced normal rate for this 4.5/5 star reviewed item, and an all time low for a VIZIO Soundbar system.

This is a quick, easy and inexpensive way to drastically improve the sound coming out of your HTDV. It’s compact size means it is easy to mount or hide, even in bedrooms and basements. Connect Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant devices. Pair with any device via Bluetooth. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

With your savings add Mounting Dream soundbar mounts for $25.99

VIZIO Soundbar/subwoofer features:

Turn your living room into a captivating home theater. DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement adds room-filling, floor-to-ceiling virtualized 3D sound.

3 full-range speakers in the sound-bar create brilliant clarity. Place the 5″ wireless subwoofer anywhere in the room to add deep booming bass.

With HDMI cable, use the highest-quality audio available and allows you to control the soundbar with your TV remote.

Connect Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant devices. Pair with any device via Bluetooth.

US Warranty. Package Includes: SoundBar, Subwoofer, HDMI Cable, Digital Optical Cable, 3.5mm to 3.5mm, Stereo RCA to 3.5mm, Power Cable, Subwoofer Power Cable, Remote Control, User Manual, Wall Mounting Screws, Wall Mounting Template.

