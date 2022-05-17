Amazon just knocked up to $90 off Cuisinart’s steel Cleanburn Smokeless Fire Pit

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart COH-800 Cleanburn Smokeless Fire Pit $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 30% or $90 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model is currently on sale for $226 at Best Buy and is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a very brief drop for a few hours previously. Just in-time for summers around the fire with roasted marshmallows, you’re looking at a double wall fire pit with bottom-mounted ventilation and an ash tray alongside the stainless steel build for an easy to clean and classy-looking solution. It works with all standard wooden logs you can get your hands on with a rust-resistant design and a no tools-needed assembly process. More details below. 

If the discounted price of entry above is still overkill for your needs, check out this Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit. This 35-inch solution features brushed panted steel legs with a one-piece mesh spark screen and comes in at under $75 shipped on Amazon. 

Another invaluable tool for your summer outdoor kit is a digital meat thermometer. Fortunately, Amazon is now offering this ThermoPro Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer at one of its best prices ever. The no-frills solution is currently selling for just $10 Prime shipped, which is a particularly affordable way to ensure the meat is cooked safely for your upcoming cookouts. Head over to our recent coverage for a price breakdown and details on the spec sheet. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for additional outdoor grilling offers. 

Cuisinart Cleanburn Smokeless Fire Pit features:

  • DOUBLE WALL DESIGN: This smokeless design increases the airflow and burning process.
  • AIR FLOW: The bottom vents pulls oxygen in, feeding the flames from below, while also traveling between the double walls causing the air to heat up.
  • EASY CLEAN ASH TRAY: The ash collects into the Ash Tray making cleanup a breeze! This separate ash tray will keep the embers and coals contained so they don’t clog the airflow.
  • EASY ASSEMBLY: No tools required! Simply place the fire bowl onto the base ash tray and it is ready to use. Nests together for compact storage.

