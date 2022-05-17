Amazon Gold Box has Sun Ninja’s 10-ft. Pop Up Beach Tent Canopy bundle at $104 (Reg. $160)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sun Ninja (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its 10-foot Pop Up Beach Tent Canopy for $103.95 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 35% or $56 off the going rate just in-time for heading out to the beach (or elsewhere in the sun) and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new all-time low we have tracked on the 10-foot model. Featuring a water-resistant fabric with UPF 50+ sun coverage, it is designed to make your outdoor day trips both more enjoyable and safer. It “sets up easily” and includes everything you need to craft a sun shelter canopy including four tentpoles, bungee cord ties, four grass pegs, and a shovel alongside the carry bag to store it all in. More details below.

If you’re just looking for something to keep you shaded at sporting events and the like this summer, take a closer look at the Sport-Brella. Selling for $22 Prime shipped on Amazon, this popular solution delivers a particularly lightweight option for guarding yourself from the sun’s rays with a 4-way swiveling design, UPF 50+ protection, and a heavy-duty universal clamp so you can connect it to “square and tubular surfaces” as well as a golf bag and things of that nature.

And when you get back to home, gather around Cuisinart’s steel Cleanburn Smokeless Fire Pit with family and friends. Amazon just knocked $90 off the going rate for one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked there. It features a stainless steel design looking to minimize smoke and can be used with any wood logs you can manage to come up with. Take a closer look at the price breakdown and what it is capable of in today’s deal coverage right here and head over to our home goods guide for more spring and summer gear deals.

Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent Canopy features:

ALL-PURPOSE POP-UP BEACH TENT – Enjoy relaxing on the beach, kicking back fishing on the side of the lake, or enjoying some family time at the park with a sun shelter that you can set up almost anywhere. Perfect for friends, family and good times.

ADVANCED SUN PROTECTION – Crafted with advanced water-resistant fabric and offering UPF 50+ sun coverage our sun tents for beach and outdoor use block out harmful UV rays to reduce sun burn or glare making it ideal for kids or adults laying out.

QUICK AND EASY OUTDOOR SETUP – Each SUN NINJA beach tent sun shelter pop up sets up easily and comes with stability poles and anchors that let you use it over sandy beaches, thick grassy areas, or even in rocky camping spots.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!