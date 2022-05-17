Load up on Amazon Wag dog treats, food, and more from $5 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is giving all of you furry friend owners another shot at loading up on its dog treats, food, and more with up to 40% in savings. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Starting from just over $5, you’ll find everything from jerky, training, and freeze-dried dog treats on sale along with larger bags of dry food as well as wet food toppers, and even its flea and tick treatments. Amazon’s Wag and other dog brands can be a great way to save money all year round and here’s your next chance to stock up while the price is right. Head below for more details and our top picks from the sale.

Amazon dog food and supplement deals:

***Note: Be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on the listing pages below as well as on-page coupons to redeem the lowest possible price.

Be sure to dive into our feature piece on the Amazon Wag dog food brand to learn more about the ingredients and nutritional aspects as well as the overall value that can be had by leveraging your Prime membership to make sure your furry bestie is happy and healthy.

Wag Freeze-Dried Dog Treat features:

If you like Stella & Chewy Single Ingredient Raw Freeze-Dried Treats, we invite you to try Wag

Made with 100% real beef liver

Gently freeze-dried to preserve freshness and flavor

Sourced from Canada, freeze-dried in the USA

No added grain, corn, wheat, soy, potato, or egg

No added artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!