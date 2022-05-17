Light up your tent or powerless home with Energizer’s 360 PRO LED Lantern at $9

Amazon is offering the Energizer 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern for $9.13 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for around $20, this 54% discount marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this lantern, beating our previous mention by $2. This lantern can produce upwards of 500 lumens to light up the dark and the battery can last for 90 hours when in low mode and using D batteries. You can use AA batteries as well but you won’t get as long of battery life. The IPX4 water resistance rating means this lantern can handle the elements while you’re camping. The switch glows in the dark so you can see it when you need some light at night. It can even act as a battery bank for charging USB devices. Keep readings for more.

At the $9 discounted price of the Energizer lantern, you are unlikely to find a similar quality version for this price or less. There is the 4-pack of FLY2SKY Hanging Tent Lights for $12.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. Each light can produce 150 lumens and the three AAA batteries you’ll need can last upwards of 10 to 15 hours. They are rated for IPX8 water resistance so they are the perfect camping companion. While both of these items are great for camping, you can also get good use out of them in places where storms can cause power outages.

Be sure to check out this Gold Box deal on OLIGHT LED Flashlights from $17.50. Headlining this deal is the S2R II 1,150-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $56. This deal will end tonight, May 17, so be sure to check it out before it’s gone.

Energizer 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern features:

The Energizer Weatheready 360 Lantern is Energizer’s most powerful emergency lantern. Exceptional brightness and excellent runtime help make this battery powered lantern a reliable emergency light when you’re in the dark. A glow-in-the-dark switch helps you quickly turn on and adjust the light intensity with three power modes. On High mode, this powerful LED area light fills even large rooms with 500 lumens. On Low mode, the LED lantern offers extra-long operation during extended power outages with a runtime of 650 hours. Night light mode casts diffused area light for soft illumination. PowerSwitch technology allows this backup light to operate on either three D batteries for maximum performance or three double-A batteries for convenience. Ready for all weather conditions, this battery powered light is IPX4 water-resistant and impact-resistant up to 1 meter for reliable use. Trust in Energizer for reliable performance in any situation.

