Troubleshoot appliances in your home with a FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iOS at $270

Amazon is offering the FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Imaging Camera for iOS devices for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for between $300 and $400, this up to 33% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this thermal camera system. This price is matched at B&H today as part of its DealZone. Connecting to your iOS device over a Lightning port, the FLIR ONE Pro captures a 19,200 pixel IR image, which is a “4X improvement” when compared to the FLIR ONE Pro LT. The Lightning connector in the camera can be adjusted up and down by 4mm to clear thicker device cases. You’ll notice there are two cameras on the FLIR ONE Pro, this is because FLIR uses its patented MSX technology to combine the visual and infrared views to see details that would otherwise be lost. There will be nine different color palettes so you can find the one that suits your needs. After you take a picture, you can still check temperatures in the app. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, check out the Seek Compact Thermal Camera for iOS at $176. The 206×156 thermal sensor can read temperatures between -40 and 626 degrees Fahrenheit. The lens can be manually focused so you get the clearest image possible. There is also a variety of color palettes you can select from. Thermal camera systems like these are perfect for contractors, building inspectors, and anyone who needs to troubleshoot or check on the operation of devices where heat could be a sign of defects.

Be sure to stop by our roundup of today’s best smartphone accessory deals from $11 which is headline by the 2-pack of AMONER MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables for $11. Being able to see is very important on the job site. Grab an S2R II 1,150-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $56 from OLIGHT. There are other flashlights from OLIGHT on sale today only, so be sure to check them out before they’re gone.

FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iOS features:

The all new FLIR one Pro gives you the power to find invisible problems faster than ever. Simply attach the FLIR one Pro to your iOS phone or tablet, and turn it into a powerful thermal imager. With class-leading thermal resolution and its revolutionary MSX and vivid image processing, FLIR one Pro you see more details and get visual proof that you solved the problem right the first time. Whether you’re inspecting Homes, cars, electrical panels; looking for HVAC problems, or finding water damage, The new FLIR one Pro is a tool No serious professional should be without.

