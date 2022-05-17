Get unlimited talk and text, 1GB LTE data, and a free SIM card for $85 (Reg. $120)

No-one likes to be restricted. But do you really need to pay $100 per month just to talk and text? You don’t with the ​​Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan. Right now, you can get unlimited talk and text for a whole year, plus 1GB of LTE data per month and a free SIM for just $85 (Reg. $120) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to a study by JD Power, the average cell phone bill in this country is $127 per month. When you add that up over a year, it’s crazy money. Enough for a pretty good vacation, in fact.

Of course, the reason the price is so high is because you’re also paying for constant phone upgrades. But what if you’re happy with your device?

If you are, Tello might be a better option for cell service. Rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, this network offers coast-to-coast coverage with full support for fast 4G LTE data on iOS and Android.

On the Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan, you can pay up front for an entire year. That means a whole year of unlimited talking and texting.

It also means you can send messages, share photos, and stream music on the go with 1GB of LTE data per month. Even if you run out, you can stay connected with unlimited 2G Data.

The best part about switching to Tello is that there’s no tie-in. Once you pay for your 12-month plan, there is no fee for setting up your account or leaving early.

Order now for just $85 to grab your plan today with the SIM thrown in, saving 29% off MSRP!

