Hisense’s 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV reaches new low of $320 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $319.99 shipped. Normally going for $480, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this 2021 model TV. This price is also matched at Best Buy right now. You get three HDMI ports, one HDMI port with ARC, Ethernet, a USB 2.0 port, RCA composite video input, L/R audio input for composite, and both a single optical digital and headphone output. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 support alongside DTS Sound, your movie-watching experience will be enhanced with great colors and contrast and virtual surround sound for a “crisp and immersive audio experience.” The 120Hz motion rate technology will make movement and content more fluid and can minimize lag. Roku is built into this TV for smart functionality with access to streaming apps and the ability to control the TV with voice assistants such as Alexa and Assistant if you have one of those smart devices already. There is even support for Apple HomeKit integration and AirPlay for casting to your TV. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can instead check out the TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Google TV for $300. The built-in Google Assistant with this TV allows you to use voice control to find movies, open apps, change channels, and more. You can even easily cast content from your Android or iOS device straight to the TV. You do lose the 120Hz motion rate technology with this TV as it only runs at 60Hz. DTS Sound is also not included, but these are sacrifices you make to save some cash. This is a 2022 model TV so you can be sure it’s running some of the latest hardware behind the scenes compared to the 2021 model of the Hisense above.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at these deals on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming media players from $20. The standout from this sale is the Fire Stick 4K Max at $45, which is the second-best price of the year ($5 from the 2022 low) and nets you Wi-Fi 6 support and Dolby Vision and Atmos. This is the perfect way to add smart functionality to your non-smart TV.

Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K Dolby Vision HDR Roku TV features:

The Hisense Roku TV R6 Series packs incredible details into a 4K Ultra High Definition picture. It features High Dynamic Range (HDR) that boosts color and contrast while Motion Rate 120 technology makes it easier to follow fast action scenes. Plus, with a Roku TV operating system, it’s easier to watch what you love with access to thousands of streaming channels, apps, and live TV.

