HORIPAD+ adjustable Switch Controller with tilt aiming hits Amazon low at $37.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the HORIPAD+ Nintendo Switch Wired Controller for $37.50 shipped. Regularly $50, like it fetches directly from HORI, this model has essentially sat at the full $50 price tag since it hit Amazon in October 2021 before starting to climb down slightly at the beginning of March. It is now at a new Amazon all-time low with 25% in savings. While delivering a more pro-style controller overall, it is specifically geared towards first person shooter titles and folks that like to really dial in the aiming sensitivity. The adjustable motion aim tech (“the right analog stick input can be controlled by tilting the controller”) comes with two unique modes known as Quick and Snipe Mode. From there, you’ll find the ability to connect a headset as well compatibility with the PC HORI Device Manager App “to adjust all functions” and a 9.5-foot cable length on the officially licensed gamepad. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to HORI and its customization options, you can save even more by going with the standard model PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. It sells for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon right now in the matte black colorway and makes for a notable couch co-op gamepad, despite not including much of the bells and whistles the HORIPAD+ boasts.

In case you missed it, we are still tracking the lowest price ever on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console alongside some rare Switch game deals in this morning’s roundup (Pikmin 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more). Then hit up some of our latest coverage on the Mushroom Kingdom below:

HORIPAD+ Nintendo Switch Wired Controller features:

Adjustable Motion Aim sensitivity with two unique modes, Quick Mode and Snipe Mode.

Connect a headset directly to the HORIPAD+

Use the PC HORI Device Manager App to adjust all functions

Cable length: Approx. 3 m/ Approx. 9.5 ft

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

