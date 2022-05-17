IK’s iRig 2 iOS/Mac Guitar Interface now under $30 for limited time at Amazon (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the IK Multimedia iRig 2 Guitar Interface for $29.74 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 11 hours or until stock sells out. Regularly $40 and more recently going for as much as $50, this is at least 26% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, (requires Apple’s Lighting to headphone adaptor) and Mac systems, iRig 2 delivers a lightweight solution for connecting your guitar directly to your recording and emulation platform of choice at a particularly affordable price point. You’ll find a 1.4-inch input jack on one side for your instrument as well as an optional 1.4-inch amp output and a 1/8-inch TRRS port to link it up with your device alongside AmpliTube CS FX software. Get a closer look at the iRig line in our launch coverage. More details below.

A similar device that comes in for even less is the TC Helicon GO GUITAR Portable Guitar Interface. Also compatible with mobile devices through the same means as described above, you can land this one at $19 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Be sure to take a closer look at the PreSonus AudioBox GO interface as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch when it comes to guitar hardware/software combos, the new RIFF guitar audio interface system for Mac/iOS from Positive Grid should be on your radar. Loaded with included amp emulators and FX, we also had a chance to go hands-on with this one a few months back to give you a better idea of what it has to offer. Check it out right here.

iRig 2 Guitar Interface features:

The sequel to the best-selling rig interface. 1/4″ Instrument input for use with guitar, bass and other line instruments

1/4″ Amplifier output for use with an external amplifier without an adaptor

1/8″ TRRS output for use with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Compatible with newer iPhones via Apple’s lighting to Headphone adaptor

Comes with AmpliTube CS, a free download from the Apple app store

