OLIGHT’s S2R II rechargeable LED flashlight delivers 1,150 lumens for $56 (2022 low), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OLIGHT Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its LED flashlights priced as low as $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale would be the S2R II 1,150-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $55.96. For comparison, you’d normally spend $70 on this flashlight and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. The S2R II is my personal choice for a daily large flashlight that I always have on me. It has five total output modes, though I generally only use two to three of these options. Normal use fluctuates from 15 to 400 lumens, with my favorite being either the 120 or 400 lumen options of the S2R II. If you need more light, then double tapping the power button puts it in “turbo” mode which delivers 1,150 lumens for a few minutes, and if you need barely any light then holding the power button when it’s off only outputs 0.5 lumens. While that might not sound like a lot, 0.5 lumens is plenty if you’re camping and just need a little light to read or figure out how to open the tent without draining battery. Check out Amazon for several other OLIGHT discounts and then head below for a budget-focused light that I also keep in my EDC.

While I do carry the S2R II in my EDC, another flashlight I always have on me is the OLIGHT I3E EOS. Yes, I carry two flashlights on me at basically all times (sometimes three), and it’s come in handy more often than you’d think. The I3E EOS is only 90 lumens and outputs one brightness, but it’s powered by a single AAA battery, making it quite versatile and compact for just $10.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up Jackery’s Explorer 300 portable power station for just $270. Not sure how it pairs well with flashlights? Well, it’s made to upgrade your camping setup and can be used in tandem with your new lights. Both AC and USB outputs are available to recharge your flashlight, phone, laptop, camera, or even power a small appliance.

OLIGHT S2R II LED Flashlight features:

The S2R II is the upgraded version of the popular S2R predecessor. It has a compact build (5% shorter than S2R) for easy grip and portability. The light can produce a maximum output of 1150 lumens including an upgraded TIR lens that produces a perfectly balanced beam. It has several modes to choose from including three standard modes, turbo, moonlight, and strobe. The S2R II features a battery indicator located on the side switch so you always know when to charge. It boasts a MCC 1A magnetic charging system to ensure faster charging in a smaller form factor. The S2R II also features a dual direction pocket clip for enhanced everyday carry.

