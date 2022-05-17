Skip building and get to gaming with Skytech’s pre-built RTX 3070 desktop at $200 off

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shadow Gaming Desktop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,499.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate, and, for comparison, our last mention of a similar (but less powerful) desktop was $1,690. Ready to handle the most demanding games at 1440p with ease, you’ll find the Intel Core i7-11700F processor backed by the RTX 3070 8GB GPU. All of this leverages the fast 1TB NVMe SSD and there’s 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM pre-installed too. The desktop also packs a 240mm AiO water cooler to keep the processor nice and chilly while gaming and there are three RGB RING fans for added flair and cooling potential. Keep reading for more.

While you get 1TB of storage with today’s lead deal, that’s probably not enough for your gaming or content creation setup…I know it’s not for mine. If you need more than 1TB, then be sure to pick up the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for $150 at Amazon. It’s my favorite drive and what I personally use in my desktop.

Should you want to game on-the-go instead of at your desk, don’t forget about the deal we found on Lenovo’s RTX 3060-powered Legion 5i gaming laptop which is down to $1,190. Plus, right now you can pick up an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 graphics card from $999, which would be a solid upgrade from the RTX 3070 included in today’s lead deal if you need more power.

Skytech Shadow Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Shadow offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

