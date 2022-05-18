Dyson’s originally $500+ smart Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan with Alexa now $250 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan for $249.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $520, it currently fetches $390 in new condition from Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This one also sells for $300 refurbished directly from Dyson and is now matching our previous mention with up to $140 in savings. This combo unit delivers air purifier action as well as Dyson’s bladeless fan tech to keep you cool all summer and keep the air clean year round. The built-in HEPA filter removes “up to 99.97%” of allergens and pollutants while the fan features ten air speed settings joined by a quiet night-time mode and sleep timer. Wi-Fi connectivity also allows it to work alongside the Dyson app for smartphone control, real-time air quality reports, and Alexa voice command support. Ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. More details below.

Now clearly, like with all Dyson products, you’re paying for the popularity of the brand, modern design, and high-tech features. But if it’s just a solid tower fan to keep you cool this summer, take a look at the 42-inch Dreo Tower Fan. It comes in at $90 shipped on Amazon, saving you $160 over today’s lead deal, and that’s a brand new unit. Even the smart Wi-Fi model sells for much less at $100 shipped.

For other ways to upgrade your living space at a discount, head over to our smart home hub. There, you’ll find deals on everything from intelligent lighting and robot vacuums to garage door controllers, and more. Just be sure to scope out the new all-time low still live on Amazon’s smart touch-free soap dispenser. Now sitting at $35, this is the best price we have ever tracked on the Alexa-connected dispenser and you can get all of the details on it right here.

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link features:

Purifies all year round cools you as a fan in summer. Intelligent purification automatically monitors, reacts and purifies – then reports the air quality data to your Dyson link app, so you can remotely control your environment– standard data and messaging rates may apply. The night-time mode monitors, reacts and purifies, but only using the quiet settings and the LED display dims – for no disturbance for light sleepers. Easy filter change – rather than washing a filter every month, just replace it after a year of using it for 12 hours every day with Dyson Pure Cool Link replacement filters.

