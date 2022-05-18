Upgrade your desk with the HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL gaming keyboard at $60 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Normally $90, today’s deal not only saves you 33% but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by an additional $5. This keyboard is made for compact battlestations thanks to its tenkeyless design, which ditches the number row off to the right for a sleeker build. You’ll still find a full function row, edit keys, and spaced our arrows here though. It utilizes HyperX Red linear switches and even offers macro customization should you need. If you want to learn more about this keyboard, be sure to check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive. Then head below for more.

After picking up a new keyboard, you might want to consider grabbing a new mouse to pair with it. You can currently grab the HyperX Pulsefire Surge for $30 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It’ll match well with today’s lead deal as it utilizes the same software for customization. Plus, the overall aesthetic will go with the Alloy Origins Core since both your mouse and keyboard will be from the same company.

Don’t forget that we just found a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired headset. Sure, it’s not from HyperX, but coming in at $25.50 instead of $40, this second-best price all-time is well worth considering for your gaming battlestation. After checking out that headset, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is an ultra-compact, sturdy ten keyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aluminum body so it stays rigid and stable when keystrokes are flying, and also features keyboard feet that let you choose from three different tilt levels. Its compact TKL design frees up space for mouse movement in desktop setups where space is at a premium, and it also features a detachable USB Type-C cable for supreme portability. Customize your lighting, craft macros, and adjust Game Mode with HyperX NGENUITY Software. This powerful, yet easy-to-use program lets you set per-key lighting, layer dazzling lighting effects, and add scores of other personalized touches to your NGENUITY-compatible products.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!