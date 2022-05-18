Upgrade to 165Hz with LG’s 32-inch Ultragear 1440p gaming monitor at its 2022 low of $267

Amazon is offering the LG Ultragear 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $266.99 shipped. Normally going for between $300 and $381 this year, this up to 30% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is within $20 of the all-time low we’ve seen. This monitor is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium for a stutter- and tear-free gaming experience. Nowadays, anything running above 120Hz and that is designed for gaming really needs FreeSync, G-Sync, or Adaptive-Sync. With HDR10 and 95% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, the LG Ultragear gaming monitor is a great way to have good colors and contrast while enjoying content. The included monitor stand also features height, pivot, and swivel adjustments for getting that perfect viewing angle. You’ll be able to connect to this monitor over either of the two HDMI ports or the single DisplayPort. Keep reading for more.

While the included stand is a nice addition, you may have a small desk with limited desktop real estate. Pick up a MOUNT PRO Articulating Monitor Arm for $29.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. Compatible with monitors between 13- and 32-inches and a weight up to 17.6-pounds. You have the same height, swivel, and pivot adjustments but with the advantage of the monitor being elevated on the arm. The gas spring in the arm will allow for the monitor to feel essentially weightless while moving around. It clamps to your desk with either the C-Clamp or Grommet-Clamp.

Be sure to stick around and check out some of the other deals we’ve found today. Right now you can save on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired headset for $25.50. This is within $0.48 of the all-time low price and nets you a headset that will work with essentially any console. You can also check out our roundup of today’s best console video game deals which is headlined by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PS4 for $23.

LG Ultragear 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Pure, pro-level gaming. Play like a pro with LG’s 32-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Color intensity with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rates and AMD FeeSync to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless design with a tilt, height, and pivot adjustable stand

