SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired headset is made for all gamers at $25.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset for $25.48 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $40 for this headset and today’s deal is within $0.48 of its all-time low seen only once before. This discount is also the second-best price that we’ve seen. Designed to work with nearly every console or platform around, this headset utilizes a versatile 3.5mm headphone jack for universal compatibility. It offers the “critically acclaimed signature audio” that SteelSeries’ Arctis line is known for without breaking the bank. Of course, the Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone is also in tow so you can easily stay in contact with teammates while gaming. Should you just want to use the headset for music or story-based games, the mic is even detachable. Keep reading for more.

Keep your desk clean by picking up this headphone hanger on Amazon for just $10. It has two hangers and attaches to your desk with built-in double-sided tape, though screw holes are available should you need extra holding power. Plus, there’s a lip on the end of each hanger which ensures that your headphones never fall off.

However, for on-the-go tunes, check out Beats Fit Pro which went on sale for $95 earlier this morning. Originally $200, you’ll find that this refurbished discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve ever seen. Plus, your purchase comes with a 1-year warranty for extra peace of mind as well.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset features:

The Arctis 1 is an all-platform gaming headset that doubles as your on-the-go headphones with the same high-quality speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7, a detachable microphone and sleek low-profile design the Arctis 1 is made for all gaming platforms so you can enjoy the award-winning performance of Arctis no matter where you are.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

