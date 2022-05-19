Air purifier and humidifier 2022 lows from $40: Blueair 411, Levoit Core 200 Smart, more

Amazon is now offering Blueair 411 Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is $40 or 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon 2022 low, and the best price we can find. This model delivers 3-stage filtration to rid your space of “99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 micron” including pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria, and viruses. The simple one-button control enables the unit to clean a 161-square foot space up to 4.8 times per hour alongside the washable pre-filter setup and 360-degree air intake system. It is also rated to “consume less energy than an LED lightbulb” so won’t need to worry all that much about running it right through allergy season and then some. Head below for more of the best air purifier and humidifier deals out there from $40.

More air purifier and humidifier deals:

But if it’s the more intelligent upgrades for your home you’re after right now, our dedicated guide is the place to be. This is where you’ll find all of the most notable price drops on smart plugs and lighting, thermostats, air quality monitors, and more. This morning saw Amazon’s latest Ring Alarm/Pro security systems hit the best prices of the year alongside this deal on the Philips Hue medium lumen color smart LED bulb that is now down at $41 shipped. You can get a better look at this model while it’s at one of the best prices we have tracked across 2022 in yesterday’s coverage right here.

Blueair 411 Air Purifier features:

Recommended for small rooms; Completely filters air in nurseries and home offices about every 12.5 minutes ( 4.8x an hour at 161 ft²) on high

One-button control; a single button controls it all and lets you know when it’s time to replace the filter

HEPASilent filtration technology; Removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 micron, like pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria and viruses; Activated carbon traps light odors

Low energy and noise; ENERGY STAR certified to consume less energy than an LED lightbulb (1.5-10 W) and Quiet Mark awarded for low noise levels (17-46 dB) l

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!