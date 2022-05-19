Aluminum sandblasted Sabrent 512GB Rocket miniature SSD now up to 35% off at $70.50

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $110 $70.50

Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 512GB Rocket Nano External Aluminum SSD for $70.31 shipped. This one hit Amazon last summer at $190 before dropping down to a regular price of about $110. It is now more than 35% off the going rate and has only gone for a few bucks less on Amazon once before today. This one stands out from other portable SSDs on the market with a golden sandblasted aluminum shell that comes in at about half the size of a standard credit card (in length and width). Compatible with both Mac and Windows over USB-A and USB-C with a bus-powered setup that delivers a 10GB/s throughput or speeds up to 1,000MB/s. Head below for more details in the miniature NVMe drive. 

If something a little bit larger without the metal sandblasted shell will suffice, take a closer look at the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD. This one is about half as fast, but it is also selling for $60 shipped on Amazon and is a more popular option among consumers in general. 

Alongside the new flagship SK hynix internals that launched today, we just recently caught a glimpse of the latest flash drive-sized OWC aluminum portable SSD. Now up for pre-order, the bootable USB-A/C drive runs at up to 946MB/s and comes in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities. Get a closer look right here and be sure to scope out the ongoing price drop live on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB portable SSD as well. 

Sabrent 512GB Rocket Nano features:

  • SUPPORTS – Designed to work with both Windows and Mac OS, so you can transfer data between almost any computer in the world. Complies with trim, UASP, and firmware is upgradable.
  • PLUG & PLAY – OS independent, and fully bus powered, No drivers required.
  • SPEED – Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency and power efficient. At up to 1000MB/s,
  • DESIGN – Ultra slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.
  • UTILITY – Perfect for a variety of tasks including data transfer, high-speed storage, data backup, and more.

