Add ASUS’ 27-inch 1440p 240Hz monitor to your gaming setup at its new low of $749

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Swift 27-inch 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $749 shipped. Normally going for $840, this 11% discount, or $91 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this gaming monitor. This price is also matched at B&H for the $749 price. Coming equipped with a Fast IPS panel and a DisplayHDR400 certification, you can expect around 1ms response times and great colors and contrast. NVIDIA G-SYNC support is also baked in so you won’t experience tearing or stuttering while gaming. There is also support for NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer to optimize your system for the lowest possible response times. There are three HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and a built-in two-port USB 3.0 hub. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some significant cash, you could instead go with the ASUS 27-inch 165Hz 1080p gaming monitor for $219. You do make some big compromises going with this monitor over the featured ASUS with the panel being TN versus fast IPS and it only runs at 165Hz compared to the 240Hz. This monitor is also G-SYNC, FreeSync, and Adaptive-Sync technologies to eliminate stuttering and tearing. It is also a 1080p monitor, which has four times fewer pixels than the Swift display. You do get a single HDMI 1.4 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 output, and a Dual-Link DVI connection.

With that 27-inch 1440p 240Hz ASUS monitor, you will want a good graphics card for powering it. Check out this deal on MSI’s Gaming X Trio RTX 3070 Ti at $760 from Newegg’s ShellShocker Deals of the Day. Build out your racing game setup with the Amazon low price on HORI’s Force Feedback Wheel DLX for Xbox Series X|S at $252.50.

ASUS ROG Swift 27-inch 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor features:

ROG Swift PG279QM boasts a 240Hz refresh rate. It is the ideal gaming monitor for esports and fast-paced action games where every millisecond counts. It’s the difference between victory and defeat.

Fast IPS panel allows liquid crystal elements in the display to turn on and off up to 4x faster than conventional IPS panels, giving it a 1ms GTG response time and no smearing or motion blur.

NVIDIA G-SYNC processor offers incredibly smooth, tear-free gameplay at refresh rates up to 240 Hz for ultra-low motion blur. NVIDIA G-SYNC displays are the go-to gear for competitive gamers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!